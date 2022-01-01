Go
Toast

Copper Moon Coffee

Come in and enjoy!

302 Vine Street • $

Avg 4.5 (62 reviews)

Popular Items

Matcha Tea
Bagel$3.00
Mango Matcha
Cold Brew Lemonade
Iced Americano
A type of coffee drink prepared by diluting espresso with hot water, giving it a similar strength to, but different flavor from, traditionally brewed coffee.
Flavored Matcha Latte
Glazed + Blueberry$1.25
Honey Lavender Latte
Cosmic Chiller
Draft Nitro Cold Brew
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

302 Vine Street

West Lafayette IN

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Twisted Hammer

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

State 19

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Backroads BBQ Express

No reviews yet

Texas-style barbeque and southern comfort foods, cooked slow and served fast.

Walk-Ons

No reviews yet

More than a restaurant!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston