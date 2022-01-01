Go
Copper Athletic Club

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

133 W Michigan Ave • $$

Avg 4.8 (142 reviews)

Popular Items

Nachos$15.00
Your choice of beef, chicken, or pork, house made chips, queso, guacamole, red onions, tomatoes, black olives, jalapeños, lettuce, and crema.
Gouda BLT$10.00
Gouda cheese, garlic mayo, bacon, lettuce, tomato, on toasted sourdough bread. Served with a side choice.
Extra Sauce
Hamburger$7.00
Copper Fries$10.00
Natural cut fries, drizzled with garlic mayo, hoisin sauce, sriracha, red onions, crushed peanuts, parmesan cheese, and cilantro.
Copper Chopped Salad$14.00
Salad greens, red onions, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, asiago cheese, egg, bacon, and grilled chicken breast, served with a choice of dressing on the side.
Copper Burger$11.00
1/3 lb. of beef w/ Velveeta cheese, ketchup, mustard, pickles, and onion on a sesame seed bun.
Wings$13.00
12 wings lightly breaded and fried, tossed in your choice of homemade sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Seating
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

133 W Michigan Ave

Marshall MI

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

