Copper Big Sky

Come in and enjoy!

145 Town Center Ave

Popular Items

Classic Burger$15.00
beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, fresh cut fries
Kids Cheeseburger$8.00
Smoked Dry Rub Wings$15.00
brined & smoked, served with house-made BBQ, Catalina buffalo sauce, pickled cucumber salad
Bavarian Pretzel Bites$12.00
handmade in house, jalapeño beer cheese
Copper Burger$19.00
beef and bacon patty ground in house, topped with white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, dijon, mayo, fresh cut fries
Steak Frites$29.00
marinated hanger steak, compound butter, fresh cut fries
Chicken Strips$5.00
served with fries
Montana Fried Pickles$11.00
local plate & pantry butter chips, green tabasco mayonnaise
Slushman's Burger$17.00
bison patty, bacon jam, blue cheese, Swiss, arugula, onions, dijon, fresh cut fries
Location

145 Town Center Ave

Big Sky MT

Sunday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
