Cannolis in
Copperas Cove
/
Copperas Cove
/
Cannolis
Copperas Cove restaurants that serve cannolis
Bella Sera - Copperas Cove
609 E US-190, Copperas Cove
No reviews yet
Cannoli
$5.99
More about Bella Sera - Copperas Cove
Village Pizza and Pasta
3010 E Business 190, Copperas Cove
No reviews yet
Cannoli
$2.79
Our famous Cannoli that we get from a small company on the East Coast and filled to order with a sweet ricotta cheese filling.
More about Village Pizza and Pasta
