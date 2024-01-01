Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Copperas Cove

Go
Copperas Cove restaurants
Toast

Copperas Cove restaurants that serve cannolis

Consumer pic

 

Bella Sera - Copperas Cove

609 E US-190, Copperas Cove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cannoli$5.99
More about Bella Sera - Copperas Cove
Item pic

 

Village Pizza and Pasta

3010 E Business 190, Copperas Cove

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cannoli$2.79
Our famous Cannoli that we get from a small company on the East Coast and filled to order with a sweet ricotta cheese filling.
More about Village Pizza and Pasta

Browse other tasty dishes in Copperas Cove

Chicken Parmesan

Cheesecake

Map

More near Copperas Cove to explore

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Temple

No reviews yet

Liberty Hill

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Harker Heights

Avg 5 (17 restaurants)

Belton

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Salado

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1176 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (65 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (905 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (762 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (361 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (398 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (129 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston