Go
Consumer picView gallery

Copper Brothel Brewery - 3112 Hwy 83

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

3112 Hwy 83

Sonoita, AZ 85637

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

3112 Hwy 83, Sonoita AZ 85637

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Steak Out - 3235 HWY 82
orange starNo Reviews
3235 HWY 82 Sonoita, AZ 85637
View restaurantnext
High Heat Sports Grill
orange star4.5 • 105
2239 E Fry Blvd Sierra Vista, AZ 85635
View restaurantnext
JerryBob's Family Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1325 W Duval Mine Rd Ste # 195 Green Valley, AZ 85614
View restaurantnext
Tandem Upscale Dining and Lounge
orange star4.2 • 68
2047 South Highway 92 Sierra Vista, AZ 85635
View restaurantnext
Twisted Twin Ramen
orange starNo Reviews
4235 Arizona 92 Sierra Vista, AZ 85650
View restaurantnext
ROOKIES
orange starNo Reviews
4301 S HIGHWAY 92 Sierra Vista, AZ 85650
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Sonoita

Green Valley

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (109 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (109 restaurants)

Queen Creek

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Maricopa

No reviews yet

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (83 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Copper Brothel Brewery - 3112 Hwy 83

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston