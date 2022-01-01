Go
Copper Club Brewing Company

Copper Club Brewing Co. is a small independently owned craft brewery in Downtown Fruita, Colorado. Our focus is brewing traditional beer styles utilizing the highest quality ingredients available and locally sourced when possible. With super delicious brew that is hand crafted with love, we build community one pint at a time! Thank you for purchasing our beer!

233 E Aspen Ave • $

Avg 4.9 (136 reviews)

Popular Items

18 Road IPA Crowler$4.00
Our best seller! American IPA.
Second Shot Crowler$4.00
A citrusy, crisp, slightly bitter, pale lager.
Saison Saisoff Crowler$4.00
A light, dry, fruity, peppery Belgian beer.
F-Town Amber Pint Bottle$4.00
Gold Medal Winner at the 2017 GABF!
Ohhtmeal Stout Crowler$4.00
A seasonal favorite!
BDSA Crowler$5.50
Belgian Dark Strong Ale, 10.7% ABV
Festivus 12oz Bottle$7.00
Rum Barrel Aged Belgian Dark Strong Ale
18 Road IPA Pint Bottle$4.00
Our best seller! American IPA.
Moonlight Rye Crowler$4.00
Our delicious Rye Pale Ale is back on tap!
Take Your Pils Crowler$4.00
A German Pilsener brewed right here in Fruita, Colorado! Using the finest German malt, Saaz hops and European lager yeast. Light, crisp, refreshing!

Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

233 E Aspen Ave

Fruita CO

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

