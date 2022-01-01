Copper Coin

Go
GRILL • HAMBURGERS

2329 California Ave SW • $$

Avg 4.2 (602 reviews)

Popular Items

Ranch$0.49
Classic homestyle ranch
Coin Sauce$0.49
Roasted poblano peppers with zesty lime. a hint of chipotle gives it just a little kick!
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.99
all natural northwest grilled chicken breast, arugula, radicchio, basil vinaigrette, almonds, dried cherries, shaved parmesan
Chicken Club$13.99
all natural grilled chicken breast, pepper bacon, swiss, herb mayo, iceberg, tomato. served with haystack fries.
Kids Chicken Fritters$7.99
buttermilk fried all natural white chicken strips, served with haystack fries
Market$13.99
all natural 7oz flame broiled beef, monterey jack, pesto mayo, arugula, raddichio, onion, tomato. served with haystack fries
Crispy Buffalo Chicken$13.99
all natural buttermilk fried chicken breast, spicy buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, crisp iceberg, pickle. served with haystack fries.
Haystack Fries$2.99
thin cut, crispy fries
The Coin$12.99
all natural 7oz flame broiled beef, white cheddar, Coin Sauce, onion, pickle, iceberg, tomato. served with haystack fries
Chicken Fritters$6.99
Buttermilk fried hand cut white chicken strips. Don't forget to add some sauces!
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

2329 California Ave SW

Seattle WA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
