Go
Toast

Copperhead Grille - Airport Road

Locally owned sports grille, with 32 ice cold draft beers on tap and a fresh seasonal menu!

1731 Airport Rd

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

1731 Airport Rd

Allentown PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chicago Restaurant & Nightlife

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sherman Street Beer Company

No reviews yet

Hand crafted beer and good food in a casual, vibrant, and fun atmosphere.

The Aladdin Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Vegan Butcher - Allentown

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston