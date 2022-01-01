Coppermill Steakhouse
Our Modern Country Cuisine theme with casual fine dining concept expresses what a quality Nebraska steakhouse is all about!
Our kitchen serves dry aged beef, steaks, fresh seafood with amazing partners, and delicious pasta that will warm your soul.
421 Talmadge St #2
Kearney NE
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 7:00 pm