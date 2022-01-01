Go
Coppermill Steakhouse

Our Modern Country Cuisine theme with casual fine dining concept expresses what a quality Nebraska steakhouse is all about!
Our kitchen serves dry aged beef, steaks, fresh seafood with amazing partners, and delicious pasta that will warm your soul.

421 Talmadge St #2

Popular Items

Prime Rib
10oz 26 | 16oz 38
Hand cut, in house, Certified Angus Beef
Ricotta & Vodka$18.00
Glazed Salmon$29.00
Brussel Sprouts$4.00
French Dip$14.00
Shaved prime rib, melted swiss cheese on a hoagie roll served with au
Kids Chicken Strips$8.95
Side Salad$4.00
Pizooki$9.00
Half-baked cookie dough, vanilla bean ice cream, chocolate
Farmers Bowl$14.00
Mashed potatoes topped with fried chicken breast, sautéed corn, shredded cheddar cheese and homemade gravy
Cheese Curds$11.00
Location

Kearney NE

SundayClosed
Monday4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
