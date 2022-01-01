Go
Coppermill Steakhouse - McCook image
Steakhouses

Coppermill Steakhouse - McCook

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

202 North Hwy 83

McCook, NE 69001

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Pizookie$10.00
Grandma Siegfried's homemade chocolate chip cookie dough, soft baked with cinnamon ice cream and drizzled with chocolate
Farmers Bowl$12.00
Mashed potatoes, topped with fried chicken breast, sautéed corn, cheddar cheese and homemade white bacon gravy
Chicken Lettuce Wrap$14.00
Nebraska Cheese Fries$16.00
House cut fries piled high with brisket burnt ends, sliced blackened prime rib, cheddar cheese, scallions, drizzled with BBQ sauce and beer cheese sauce
Chicken Strips$12.00
Hand breaded chicken breast strips with BBQ sauce (served with your choice of side)
Fried Brussel Sprouts$4.00
Coppermill Chicken$23.00
Stuffed chicken breast with prosciutto ham and aged gouda, topped with mushroom basil cream sauce, served over mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus
Prime Rib Sandwich$20.00
8oz prime rib on an open-faced hoagie roll
Have it blackened for +$2.00
Bread Pudding$10.00
Homemade with butterscotch chips and pecans served warm with cinnamon ice cream and drizzled with caramel sauce
10oz Prime Rib$29.00
All our steaks are aged in house for a minimum of 30 days and cut by hand daily using only the finest Prime and Choice Stockyards Angus Beef
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

202 North Hwy 83, McCook NE 69001

Directions

