Copper Penny

Our menu is a direct reflection of our willingness to adapt and evolve to the ever-changing landscape of today's restaurant industry. We sometimes have to make tough decisions and some of your personal favorites may not be available, but we will always provide you with great food and service in a timely manner. If you do not see certain items when placing your order, it means they are unavailable so please do not special request it. We thank you for your continued support and understanding.
Located in Historic Downtown Wilmington, The Copper Penny features a variety of pub grub inspired sandwiches, salads, and more along with locally-driven Draft Beer and Specialty Cocktail selections. Consistently recognized and voted for by the community for service, food and atmosphere. We look forward to seeing you!

109 Chestnut Street

Popular Items

Chicken Wings - Large (16)$23.99
Voted Best Wings in Wilmington! We only offer a non-breaded style, so Plain means any sauce selected will be on the side.
Spring Rolls$11.99
Choose one - Philly, Southwest Black Bean, Buffalo Chicken
Hot Roasted Pork$15.29
Pork tenderloin, provolone cheese, sauteed spinach, fried onions, garlic aioli, Au Jus
Hand-cut Chicken Tenders$13.99
Hand-cut, choice of plain or tossed in a wing sauce
Philly Phanatic Cheese Steak$15.29
American cheese, sauteed onions, sauteed peppers, sauteed mushrooms
Fish & Chips$14.29
Guinness battered, served with tartar and lemon
Chicken Wings - Small (8)$12.99
Voted Best Wings in Wilmington! We only offer a non-breaded style, so Plain means any sauce selected will be on the side.
109 Chestnut Chicken$15.29
Provolone cheese, sauteed onions, sauteed mushrooms, chipotle aioli
Southwest Chicken Sandwich$14.29
Blackened chicken, bacon, jalapeno, pepper jack cheese, chipotle aioli, fried onion, lettuce, tomato
Copper Cobb$12.99
Chopped Romaine, egg, red onion, tomato, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles
Location

109 Chestnut Street

Wilmington NC

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
