Go
Toast

Copper's Grill @ Stillwaters Golf

Lake Martin's dining and entertainment venue! Fun Food Friends Open for lunch, dinner and until Wednesday thru Saturday. Sunday join us for brunch, lunch or dinner. Great dinner specials in addition to daily menu service. Live entertainment on weekend evenings.

SANDWICHES

797 Moonbrook Dr • $$

Avg 3.6 (75 reviews)

Popular Items

Boston Cream Pie$6.00
BYO Burger$12.00
Choice of 1/2 pound Hereford Beef, ground beef patty or chicken breast. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickels, onion on brioche bun. Select one side item
Peanut Butter Pie$6.00
Kids- Cheeseburger$9.00
Copper's Wings$11.00
Eight chicken wings, crispy celery & side of ranch or blue cheese. Choice of Buffalo, BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Honey Spice
Half Rack Ribs$17.00
Shrimp & Grits$19.00
Hand-battered chicken fingers, served with Copper's dipping sauce and choice of one side
Calamari$7.00
Fried Calamari served with cocktail sauce
Egg Rolls$6.00
Chicken & cabbage egg rolls served with sweet Thai chili sauce
Cajun Pasta$14.00
Sauteed pepers & onions in Cajun cream sauce, served over linguine pasta with choice of chicken or shrimp
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

797 Moonbrook Dr

Dadeville AL

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Niffer's Place

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

SpringHouse

No reviews yet

SpringHouse is a fine dining destination located in the residential community of Russell Lands On Lake Martin, Alabama. The restaurant is helmed by Executive Chef Pete McKenny, General Manager Jacob Hoop, and Events Director Grace Cornelius. The focus is on showcasing local and seasonal ingredients—dishes often give a nod toward Southern classics while executed with modern techniques and interpretations.

Alabama Breeze Caribbean Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Enjoy Caribbean inspired food and drinks in a laid back atmosphere.

Kowaliga

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston