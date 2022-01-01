Copper's Grill @ Stillwaters Golf
Lake Martin's dining and entertainment venue! Fun Food Friends Open for lunch, dinner and until Wednesday thru Saturday. Sunday join us for brunch, lunch or dinner. Great dinner specials in addition to daily menu service. Live entertainment on weekend evenings.
SANDWICHES
797 Moonbrook Dr • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
797 Moonbrook Dr
Dadeville AL
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Niffer's Place
Come on in and enjoy!
SpringHouse
SpringHouse is a fine dining destination located in the residential community of Russell Lands On Lake Martin, Alabama. The restaurant is helmed by Executive Chef Pete McKenny, General Manager Jacob Hoop, and Events Director Grace Cornelius. The focus is on showcasing local and seasonal ingredients—dishes often give a nod toward Southern classics while executed with modern techniques and interpretations.
Alabama Breeze Caribbean Bar and Grill
Enjoy Caribbean inspired food and drinks in a laid back atmosphere.
Kowaliga
Come in and enjoy!