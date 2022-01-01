Go
Copper Spoon

Copper Spoon is a contemporary casual restaurant and bar offering fun inventive takes on classic midwest dishes featuring fresh local ingredients.

301 W.Jefferson Blvd Suite 100 • $$

Avg 4.8 (1579 reviews)

Popular Items

Kale Caesar Salad$8.00
Kale Caesar / creamy garlic dressing / parmesan / croutons / comes with dressing on salad
Korean BBQ Wings$10.00
Gunthorp Farms Chicken Wings tossed in house Korean BBQ Sauce.
Fries$5.00
Famous 'Sidecar' Fries. Served with side of Ketchup
Mac & Cheese$8.00
Creamy house made Mac & Cheese! Option to add lobster!
Pimento Cheese$8.00
Creamy spreadable pimento cheese. Comes with small side of baked bread.
Chicken Wings$14.00
Double Smash Burger (With Fries)$12.00
Blend of local ground beef. Comes with Fries!
Hot Chicken Sandwich (With Fries)$12.00
Gunthorp Farms chicken breast & local honey bun. Comes with Fries!
$5 Smash Special$5.00
Single patty smash burger!
**Lettuce / Onion / Cheese
- - - - - - -
Ketchup / Mustard / Mayo available on side by request only
Absolutely no add ons or subs. Remove items ONLY.
The Baron Burger$16.00
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

301 W.Jefferson Blvd Suite 100

Fort Wayne IN

SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

