Copper Trail Brewing Co

Copper Trail Brewing Company is the premiere brewery and taproom in central Minnesota. You can now enjoy Copper Trail at home by having it delivered right to your door!
205 Broadway St • $

Avg 4.8 (220 reviews)

Popular Items

Pink Passion Crowler$11.00
Honolulo Growler Fill$24.00
Belgian Apricot Crowler$12.00
Clouded Judgement Crowler$11.00
Hazy IPA: 7.4% ABV // 67 IBU
Quantum Leap Crowler$11.00
Blackberry, Raspberry, Vanilla bean sour: 5.6% ABV // 8 IBU // 3.35 pH
Pink Passion Growler Fill$24.00
Honolulo Crowler$11.00
Nuttin Better Crowler$9.00
Nut Brown Ale: 5.7% ABV // 24 IBU
Location

205 Broadway St

Alexandria MN

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
