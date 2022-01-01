Go
Copper Wok

9 MAIN STREET

Popular Items

WHITE RICE
WOK FRIED RICE$8.00
Copper Wok fried rice with sweet onions, savoy cabbage, english peas, egg, carrots and water chestnuts. When you add a protein you get a full portion! not small pieces, a full entree portion in every box!! Love garlic? Make it Garlic fried rice and we add lots of minced garlic our our house garlic sauce!
BONELESS SPARE RIBS$12.00
Flame-grilled boneless high quality pork with our house made sauce
(6) PORK DUMPLINGS$10.00
(6) CRAB RANGOONS$10.00
Cripy wontons stuffed with our own savory krab, green onion & cream cheese mixture with a side of our house made sweet & sour sauce
SESAME SATISFACTION$11.00
Sweet sesame glazed protein of your choice, toasted sesame, sweet onion and steamed broccoli
PUFFED CHICKEN FINGERS$10.00
Housemade golden, puffy chicken strips served with our duck sauce
GENERAL GAO (or is it TSO?)$11.00
Bell peppers, onions and steamed broccoli with our sweet and mildly spicy Gau sauce
(2) VEG SPRING ROLLS$6.00
WOK FIRED LO MEIN$9.00
Thick Lo Mein noodles wok tossed with sweet onions, cabbage, carrots, sprouts, celery and snow peas. When you add a protein you get a full entree sized portion, not just small pieces!! It's awesome! We have recently changed our default to thick noodles and you must select thin noodles.
Location

9 MAIN STREET

VINEYARD HAVEN MA

SundayClosed
Monday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
