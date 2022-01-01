Coqueta Napa Valley
Coqueta means "flirtation" or 'infatuation' in Spanish and our restaurant celebrates that with Chef Chiarello's interpretation of Spain's signature Tapas 'small plates,' coupled with the social vibrancy of their dining scene is the perfect combination for Napa Valley.
Salud!
PASTA • TAPAS
6525 Washington Street • $$$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6525 Washington Street
Yountville CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
