Coqueta Napa Valley

Coqueta means "flirtation" or 'infatuation' in Spanish and our restaurant celebrates that with Chef Chiarello's interpretation of Spain's signature Tapas 'small plates,' coupled with the social vibrancy of their dining scene is the perfect combination for Napa Valley.
Salud!

PASTA • TAPAS

6525 Washington Street • $$$

Location

6525 Washington Street

Yountville CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
