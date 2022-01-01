Coquette
Located in the Garden District of New Orleans, Coquette offers innovative southern cuisine with an emphasis on locally sourced product. Featuring an accessible international wine list and classic and creative New Orleans cocktails.
2800 Magazine St
2800 Magazine St
New Orleans LA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
