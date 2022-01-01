Go
Coquette

Located in the Garden District of New Orleans, Coquette offers innovative southern cuisine with an emphasis on locally sourced product. Featuring an accessible international wine list and classic and creative New Orleans cocktails.

2800 Magazine St

Location

2800 Magazine St

New Orleans LA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
