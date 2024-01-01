Coquille Valley Elks - 54942 Maple Heights Road
Open today 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Location
54942 Maple Heights Road, Coquille OR 97423
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Himalayan Restaurant & Bar - 1001 North Bayshore Drive
No Reviews
1001 North Bayshore Drive Coos Bay, OR 97420
View restaurant