CoraCora Restaurant

Peruvian restaurant

162 Shield Street

Popular Items

Chicken Chaufa$18.50
Fried rice mixed with scallions, red bell peppers, chopped egg; sautéed in wok with soy sauce.
Half Chicken$18.50
Served with two sides.
Tres Leches$6.50
Cora Sauce Small$4.00
Chicken Saltado$18.50
Chicken tenderloin, red onion, tomato, Aji Amarillo strips; sautéed and flambéed with soy sauce. Served with French fries and white rice.
The Cora Combo$42.85
Whole chicken, Chicken Chaufa, two large sides, Cora Sauce. Choice of drink
Sweet plantain$5.00
Combo #1$27.95
Whole chicken, two large sides, Cora Sauce.
Fish Ceviche$18.50
A classic. Fish marinated in lime juice and Aji Limo. Served with choclo, boiled sweet potato and potato.
Cora Empanadas$13.00
See full menu

Location

West Hartford CT

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

