Coral Reef Coffee Company

Local coffee shop offering a wide variety of coffee and tea drinks, as well as local foods that are prepared daily. We love our community and work with local artists and musicians to provide entertainment and a place for people to hang their art. We also host local fund raising events for non-profits and others.

310 East Round Grove Road #300

Popular Items

Espresso$3.00
Straight up
Davey Stones$8.20
Davey Jones, but with 20mg Δ hemp added. Must be 18 to purchase.
Graham Cracker Latte$5.10
Latte made with oat milk, honey, vanilla, & topped with cinnamon powder
Cold Brew$3.50
Double brewed over 48 hours
Frappes$4.50
Your choice of blended frappe
Chai Latte$4.25
David Rio chai with your choice of milk
Scone$3.99
Baked in house daily
Latte with sauce$3.90
Your choice of dark chocolate, white chocolate,or caramel, plus espresso, & your choice of milk
Peach$4.50
Vegetarian Wrap$8.49
Sliced Turkey, organic avacado, bacon, sun dried tomato aioli on the side.
Location

310 East Round Grove Road #300

Lewisville TX

Sunday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wing Snob

We Just Have Better Wings!

iCompete Experience

Eat. Drink. Play. Compete.

Street Bites

World Wide Street Food

Paris Baguette

Come in and enjoy!

