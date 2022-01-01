Coralville restaurants you'll love
Estela's Fresh Mex
1810 N Coral Street, Coralville
|Popular items
|Steak Burrito
|$9.75
Homemade Flour Tortilla - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings
Seasoned Tender Lean Beef - Grilled Fresh
|Tortilla Chips
|$1.50
3oz Bag of Estela's Corn Tortilla Chips
|Steak Burrito Bowl
|$9.75
Burrito Bowl - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings
Seasoned Tender Lean Beef - Grilled Fresh
ReUnion Brewery
516 E 2nd St, Coralville
|Popular items
|Bowl Chicken Noodle
|$8.00
|Chopped Cobb
|$19.00
|Southwest Salad
|$14.00
Marquee
920 E 2nd Ave #123, CORALVILLE
|Popular items
|Gilroy Fries
|$12.00
garlic, herbs, parmigiano, calabrian fancy sauce
|OG Squashed
|$16.00
squash puree, pickled onion, goat cheese, sage oil
|Vice City
|$17.00
smoked mozz, sausage, pepperoni, pickled pepper sauce, green onion, hot honey, parmigiano
FRENCH FRIES
Pat and Fran's Irish Pub
808 5th Street, Coralville
|Popular items
|Side Ranch
|$0.75
|Mac n Cheese Side
|$5.00
|Reuben
|$13.00
IRP & Flannigans
501 1st Ave, Coralville
|Popular items
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$10.95
Specialty of the House” A thick & rich dip made of spinach, artichoke hearts & lots of cheese
|Breaded Pork Tenderloin
|$9.95
Large, hand breaded & deep fried golden brown. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle
|14 Oz Ribeye
|$28.95
A choice cut of
An old time classic
30hop
900 E 2nd Ave, Coralville
|Popular items
|Chicken Bacon Ranch
|$14.50
grilled chicken, bacon, caramelized onion, swiss, baconaise, lettuce, tomato
|Nashville Chicken Sammy
|$13.95
crispy chicken, slaw, spicy aioli, pickles
|Poke Bowl
|$16.95
marinated tuna, wonton, sesame, carrot, guac, edamame, radish, cucumber, rice, seaweed salad, mixed greens, yuzu
SALADS
Tribute Eatery & Bar
901 E 2nd Ave, Coralville
|Popular items
|NYE Cocktail Party!
|$65.00
Use your order confirmation as your ticket to the event.
Event Time: 10PM - 1AM on NYE
Ticket Includes:
- 1 Free Cocktail
- Passed Sparkling Wine
- Passed Hors d'oeuvres (which include the following....)
~Deviled Eggs
~Horseradish Potato Croquettes
~Ahi Tuna Nigiri
~Candied Pancetta Toast Point
~Focaccia
~Shrimp Ceviche
~Lions Mane Bruschetta
~Bourbon Rumaki
~General Tsos Broccoli
~Salt & Vinegar Popcorn
|Cubano
|$15.00
|Tribute Burger
|$15.50
La Vecina
211 E 9th St Unit 135, Coralville
|Popular items
|Chips & Guacamole
|$6.00
made fresh day of
|Hibiscus Cocadas
|$8.00
coconut, dried hibiscus flowers, condensed milk
|16oz Jumbo Margarita
|$10.00
16oz container, pour over ice and enjoy!
Iowa Athletic Club - REBUILDING
900 East 9th Street, Coralville
GUILD
53 2ND ST., Coralville
Iowa Athletic Club 2021
900 9th Street, Coralville