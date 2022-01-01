Coralville restaurants you'll love

Coralville restaurants
Toast
  • Coralville

Coralville's top cuisines

American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Greek
Must-try Coralville restaurants

Estela's Fresh Mex image

 

Estela's Fresh Mex

1810 N Coral Street, Coralville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Steak Burrito$9.75
Homemade Flour Tortilla - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings
Seasoned Tender Lean Beef - Grilled Fresh
Tortilla Chips$1.50
3oz Bag of Estela's Corn Tortilla Chips
Steak Burrito Bowl$9.75
Burrito Bowl - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings
Seasoned Tender Lean Beef - Grilled Fresh
ReUnion Brewery image

 

ReUnion Brewery

516 E 2nd St, Coralville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bowl Chicken Noodle$8.00
Chopped Cobb$19.00
Southwest Salad$14.00
Marquee image

 

Marquee

920 E 2nd Ave #123, CORALVILLE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gilroy Fries$12.00
garlic, herbs, parmigiano, calabrian fancy sauce
OG Squashed$16.00
squash puree, pickled onion, goat cheese, sage oil
Vice City$17.00
smoked mozz, sausage, pepperoni, pickled pepper sauce, green onion, hot honey, parmigiano
Pat and Fran's Irish Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Pat and Fran's Irish Pub

808 5th Street, Coralville

Avg 4.5 (65 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Side Ranch$0.75
Mac n Cheese Side$5.00
Reuben$13.00
IRP & Flannigans image

 

IRP & Flannigans

501 1st Ave, Coralville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spinach Artichoke Dip$10.95
Specialty of the House” A thick & rich dip made of spinach, artichoke hearts & lots of cheese
Breaded Pork Tenderloin$9.95
Large, hand breaded & deep fried golden brown. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle
14 Oz Ribeye$28.95
A choice cut of
An old time classic
30hop image

 

30hop

900 E 2nd Ave, Coralville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Bacon Ranch$14.50
grilled chicken, bacon, caramelized onion, swiss, baconaise, lettuce, tomato
Nashville Chicken Sammy$13.95
crispy chicken, slaw, spicy aioli, pickles
Poke Bowl$16.95
marinated tuna, wonton, sesame, carrot, guac, edamame, radish, cucumber, rice, seaweed salad, mixed greens, yuzu
Tribute image

SALADS

Tribute Eatery & Bar

901 E 2nd Ave, Coralville

Avg 4.1 (37 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
NYE Cocktail Party!$65.00
Use your order confirmation as your ticket to the event.
Event Time: 10PM - 1AM on NYE
Ticket Includes:
- 1 Free Cocktail
- Passed Sparkling Wine
- Passed Hors d'oeuvres (which include the following....)
~Deviled Eggs
~Horseradish Potato Croquettes
~Ahi Tuna Nigiri
~Candied Pancetta Toast Point
~Focaccia
~Shrimp Ceviche
~Lions Mane Bruschetta
~Bourbon Rumaki
~General Tsos Broccoli
~Salt & Vinegar Popcorn
Cubano$15.00
Tribute Burger$15.50
La Vecina image

 

La Vecina

211 E 9th St Unit 135, Coralville

Avg 4.3 (199 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chips & Guacamole$6.00
made fresh day of
Hibiscus Cocadas$8.00
coconut, dried hibiscus flowers, condensed milk
16oz Jumbo Margarita$10.00
16oz container, pour over ice and enjoy!
Vesta image

PIZZA

Vesta

849 Quarry Rd # 100, Coralville

Avg 4.4 (276 reviews)
Takeout
Iowa Athletic Club image

 

Iowa Athletic Club - REBUILDING

900 East 9th Street, Coralville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GUILD image

 

GUILD

53 2ND ST., Coralville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Iowa Athletic Club 2021

900 9th Street, Coralville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
