Coralville bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Coralville restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Coralville

Marquee image

 

Marquee

920 E 2nd Ave #123, CORALVILLE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gilroy Fries$12.00
garlic, herbs, parmigiano, calabrian fancy sauce
OG Squashed$16.00
squash puree, pickled onion, goat cheese, sage oil
Vice City$17.00
smoked mozz, sausage, pepperoni, pickled pepper sauce, green onion, hot honey, parmigiano
More about Marquee
Pat and Fran's Irish Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Pat and Fran's Irish Pub

808 5th Street, Coralville

Avg 4.5 (65 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Side Ranch$0.75
Mac n Cheese Side$5.00
Reuben$13.00
More about Pat and Fran's Irish Pub
30hop image

 

30hop

900 E 2nd Ave, Coralville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Bacon Ranch$14.50
grilled chicken, bacon, caramelized onion, swiss, baconaise, lettuce, tomato
Nashville Chicken Sammy$13.95
crispy chicken, slaw, spicy aioli, pickles
Poke Bowl$16.95
marinated tuna, wonton, sesame, carrot, guac, edamame, radish, cucumber, rice, seaweed salad, mixed greens, yuzu
More about 30hop
La Vecina image

 

La Vecina

211 E 9th St Unit 135, Coralville

Avg 4.3 (199 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chips & Guacamole$6.00
made fresh day of
Hibiscus Cocadas$8.00
coconut, dried hibiscus flowers, condensed milk
16oz Jumbo Margarita$10.00
16oz container, pour over ice and enjoy!
More about La Vecina

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Coralville

Chicken Tenders

Mac And Cheese

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Map

More near Coralville to explore

Iowa City

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Bettendorf

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

North Liberty

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Pella

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Iowa City

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston