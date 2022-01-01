Coralville bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Coralville
Marquee
920 E 2nd Ave #123, CORALVILLE
|Popular items
|Gilroy Fries
|$12.00
garlic, herbs, parmigiano, calabrian fancy sauce
|OG Squashed
|$16.00
squash puree, pickled onion, goat cheese, sage oil
|Vice City
|$17.00
smoked mozz, sausage, pepperoni, pickled pepper sauce, green onion, hot honey, parmigiano
FRENCH FRIES
Pat and Fran's Irish Pub
808 5th Street, Coralville
|Popular items
|Side Ranch
|$0.75
|Mac n Cheese Side
|$5.00
|Reuben
|$13.00
30hop
900 E 2nd Ave, Coralville
|Popular items
|Chicken Bacon Ranch
|$14.50
grilled chicken, bacon, caramelized onion, swiss, baconaise, lettuce, tomato
|Nashville Chicken Sammy
|$13.95
crispy chicken, slaw, spicy aioli, pickles
|Poke Bowl
|$16.95
marinated tuna, wonton, sesame, carrot, guac, edamame, radish, cucumber, rice, seaweed salad, mixed greens, yuzu