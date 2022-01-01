Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Barbacoas in
Coralville
/
Coralville
/
Barbacoas
Coralville restaurants that serve barbacoas
30hop
900 E 2nd Ave, Coralville
No reviews yet
Barbacoa Cheesesteak
$16.95
More about 30hop
La Vecina
211 E 9th St Unit 135, Coralville
Avg 4.3
(199 reviews)
24hr Beef Barbacoa Tacos
$12.00
guajillo chile, salsa verde, jalapeno, cilantro, onion, lime with rice and beans. served deconstructed to preserve quality.
More about La Vecina
