Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Barbacoas in Coralville

Go
Coralville restaurants
Toast

Coralville restaurants that serve barbacoas

Consumer pic

 

30hop

900 E 2nd Ave, Coralville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Barbacoa Cheesesteak$16.95
More about 30hop
La Vecina image

 

La Vecina

211 E 9th St Unit 135, Coralville

Avg 4.3 (199 reviews)
Takeout
24hr Beef Barbacoa Tacos$12.00
guajillo chile, salsa verde, jalapeno, cilantro, onion, lime with rice and beans. served deconstructed to preserve quality.
More about La Vecina

Browse other tasty dishes in Coralville

Crispy Chicken

Brisket

Pork Belly

Cheeseburgers

Caesar Salad

Veggie Quesadillas

Chicken Parmesan

Pies

Map

More near Coralville to explore

Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Bettendorf

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Pella

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

North Liberty

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (555 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (162 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (155 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (701 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston