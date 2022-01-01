Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Coralville

Coralville restaurants
Coralville restaurants that serve boneless wings

30hop

900 E 2nd Ave, Coralville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Boneless Chicken Wings$14.85
choose: buffalo, firecracker, Thai ginger, served with ranch or blue cheese
More about 30hop
Iowa Athletic Club

900 9th Street #205, Coralville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Boneless Wing - Kids$7.25
Wings - BONELESS
More about Iowa Athletic Club

