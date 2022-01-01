Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Boneless wings in
Coralville
/
Coralville
/
Boneless Wings
Coralville restaurants that serve boneless wings
30hop
900 E 2nd Ave, Coralville
No reviews yet
Boneless Chicken Wings
$14.85
choose: buffalo, firecracker, Thai ginger, served with ranch or blue cheese
More about 30hop
Iowa Athletic Club
900 9th Street #205, Coralville
No reviews yet
Boneless Wing - Kids
$7.25
Wings - BONELESS
More about Iowa Athletic Club
