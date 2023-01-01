Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Brulee in
Coralville
/
Coralville
/
Brulee
Coralville restaurants that serve brulee
Marquee
920 E 2nd Ave #123, CORALVILLE
No reviews yet
Creme Brulee Cheesecake Slice
$9.00
garnished with shaved almonds, strawberries and powdered sugar.
More about Marquee
Monica's - 303 2nd Street
303 2nd Street, Coralville
No reviews yet
Creme Brulee
$9.95
More about Monica's - 303 2nd Street
