Brulee in Coralville

Coralville restaurants
Coralville restaurants that serve brulee

Marquee image

 

Marquee

920 E 2nd Ave #123, CORALVILLE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Creme Brulee Cheesecake Slice$9.00
garnished with shaved almonds, strawberries and powdered sugar.
More about Marquee
Main pic

 

Monica's - 303 2nd Street

303 2nd Street, Coralville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Creme Brulee$9.95
More about Monica's - 303 2nd Street

