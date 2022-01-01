Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodles in Coralville

Go
Coralville restaurants
Toast

Coralville restaurants that serve chicken noodles

Item pic

 

ReUnion Brewery

516 E 2nd St, Coralville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cup Chicken Noodle$7.00
Bowl Chicken Noodle$9.00
More about ReUnion Brewery
Item pic

SALADS

Tribute Eatery & Bar

901 E 2nd Ave, Coralville

Avg 4.1 (37 reviews)
Takeout
Cup Chicken Noodle$5.00
More about Tribute Eatery & Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Coralville

Tacos

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Boneless Wings

Crispy Chicken

Reuben

Cheese Pizza

Hummus

Nachos

Map

More near Coralville to explore

Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Bettendorf

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Pella

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

North Liberty

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (317 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (620 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (804 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston