Chicken noodles in
Coralville
/
Coralville
/
Chicken Noodles
Coralville restaurants that serve chicken noodles
ReUnion Brewery
516 E 2nd St, Coralville
No reviews yet
Cup Chicken Noodle
$7.00
Bowl Chicken Noodle
$9.00
More about ReUnion Brewery
SALADS
Tribute Eatery & Bar
901 E 2nd Ave, Coralville
Avg 4.1
(37 reviews)
Cup Chicken Noodle
$5.00
More about Tribute Eatery & Bar
