Chicken salad in Coralville

Coralville restaurants
Coralville restaurants that serve chicken salad

Estela's Fresh Mex image

 

Estela's Fresh Mex

1810 N Coral Street, Coralville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shredded Chicken Salad$8.75
Chopped Romaine Lettuce AND OR Spinach Leaves - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings > Dressing
Shredded Chicken Breasts In Our Homemade Juicy Guajillo Sauce
Grilled Chicken Salad$8.75
Chopped Romaine Lettuce AND OR Spinach Leaves - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings > Dressing
Cubed & Seasoned Chicken Thighs - Grilled Fresh
More about Estela's Fresh Mex
ReUnion Brewery image

 

ReUnion Brewery

516 E 2nd St, Coralville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dizzy Chicken Salad$15.00
More about ReUnion Brewery
Banner pic

 

Iowa Athletic Club

900 9th Street #205, Coralville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Caesar Salad$14.25
More about Iowa Athletic Club

