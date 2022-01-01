Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Coralville

Coralville restaurants
Coralville restaurants that serve chicken tenders

ReUnion Brewery image

 

ReUnion Brewery

516 E 2nd St, Coralville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$13.00
More about ReUnion Brewery
Consumer pic

 

Falbo Bros Pizzeria - Coralville

3286 Crosspark Road, Coralville

No reviews yet
Takeout
5pc Chicken Tenders$7.00
More about Falbo Bros Pizzeria - Coralville
Pat and Fran's Irish Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Pat and Fran's Irish Pub

808 5th Street, Coralville

Avg 4.5 (65 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Strip Entree$14.00
Kids Chicken Strips$7.00
More about Pat and Fran's Irish Pub
IRP & Flannigans image

 

IRP & Flannigans

501 1st Ave, Coralville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$12.95
Choice of Baked Potato or Steak Fries, Cole Slaw and Texas Toast
More about IRP & Flannigans
Chicken Tenders image

 

30hop

900 E 2nd Ave, Coralville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders$14.75
choose: buffalo, firecracker, thai ginger with ranch
Kids Chicken Fingers$7.50
More about 30hop
Tribute image

SALADS

Tribute Eatery & Bar

901 E 2nd Ave, Coralville

Avg 4.1 (37 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Strips$7.00
More about Tribute Eatery & Bar

