Chips and salsa in
Coralville
/
Coralville
/
Chips And Salsa
Coralville restaurants that serve chips and salsa
30hop
900 E 2nd Ave, Coralville
No reviews yet
Chips & Salsa
$5.95
choose: chips & queso, chips & salsa or both!
More about 30hop
Iowa Athletic Club
900 9th Street #205, Coralville
No reviews yet
Chips & Salsa
$8.95
More about Iowa Athletic Club
