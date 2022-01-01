Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Noodle bowls in
Coralville
/
Coralville
/
Noodle Bowls
Coralville restaurants that serve noodle bowls
ReUnion Brewery
516 E 2nd St, Coralville
No reviews yet
Bowl Chicken Noodle
$9.00
More about ReUnion Brewery
SALADS
Tribute Eatery & Bar
901 E 2nd Ave, Coralville
Avg 4.1
(37 reviews)
Bowl Chicken Noodle
$8.00
More about Tribute Eatery & Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in Coralville
Brisket
Cheese Pizza
Gnocchi
Tacos
Sweet Potato Fries
Mac And Cheese
Chicken Salad
Nachos
More near Coralville to explore
Iowa City
Avg 4.5
(44 restaurants)
Cedar Rapids
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Davenport
Avg 4.1
(16 restaurants)
Waterloo
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Bettendorf
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Marion
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Pella
Avg 4.9
(7 restaurants)
North Liberty
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.9
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Iowa City
Avg 4.5
(44 restaurants)
Cedar Rapids
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Davenport
Avg 4.1
(16 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.9
(4 restaurants)
Waterloo
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Clinton
Avg 4.3
(1 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(302 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(606 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(189 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(373 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(159 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(779 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston