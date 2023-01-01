Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rigatoni in Coralville

Coralville restaurants
Coralville restaurants that serve rigatoni

Monica's - 303 2nd Street

303 2nd Street, Coralville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rigatoni Bol$20.95
More about Monica's - 303 2nd Street
SALADS

Tribute Eatery & Bar

901 E 2nd Ave, Coralville

Avg 4.1 (37 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rigatoni Alla Vodka$23.50
More about Tribute Eatery & Bar

