Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Coralville

Go
Coralville restaurants
Toast

Coralville restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

ReUnion Brewery image

 

ReUnion Brewery

516 E 2nd St, Coralville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$15.00
More about ReUnion Brewery
Item pic

 

30hop (Coralville)

900 E 2nd Ave, Coralville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tacos$16.95
crispy shrimp, black bean corn salsa, cilantro-lime cream, quest fresco, cilantro
More about 30hop (Coralville)

Browse other tasty dishes in Coralville

Reuben

Chicken Tenders

Cake

Grilled Chicken

Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

Cheese Pizza

Salmon

Map

More near Coralville to explore

Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Bettendorf

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Pella

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

North Liberty

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (317 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (620 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (391 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (804 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston