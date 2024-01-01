Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato soup in Coralville

Coralville restaurants that serve tomato soup

Item pic

 

Marquee

920 E 2nd Ave #123, CORALVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tomato Basil Soup$7.00
House made bisque served with a parmigiano crisp garnish
More about Marquee
Item pic

 

30hop Coralville

900 E 2nd Ave, Coralville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CUP Tomato Basil Soup$5.99
More about 30hop Coralville

