Coratti's Pizzeria

We aim to create a vibrant environment for friends and families alike to enjoy great food, drinks, and bocce.

PIZZA

316 E GRAND RIVER AVE

Avg 4 (25 reviews)

Popular Items

Sides
Caesar Salad$6.50
A classic preparation with romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, and garlic croutons
Build your Own (Small)$12.00
Mozzerella cheese with our house-made pizza sauce
Wood-Fired Beet Salad$7.50
Spring mix with tomatoes, red and golden beets, goat cheese, pecans, balsamic glaze and tossed in our house dressing
Margherita$13.50
San Marzano Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil
Build your Own (Large)$18.00
Mozzerella cheese with our house-made pizza sauce
Detroit Build Your Own (4 Slice)$9.50
Begin with a layer mozzarella cheese, your choice of toppings then topped with house made pizza sauce
Detroit Build Your Own (8 Slice)$17.00
Begin with a layer mozzarella cheese, your choice of toppings then topped with house made pizza sauce
Bread Basket$5.00
Napoletana-style bread, house-baked daily
Classic Antipasto$8.00
Mixed greens, Italian ham, salami, mortadella, provolone cheese, artichoke salad, roasted red peppers, olives, tomatoes, peppers, and onions
Kid-Friendly
TV

Location

316 E GRAND RIVER AVE

Howell MI

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
