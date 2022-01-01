Go
Toast

Coratti's On Main

Come in and enjoy!

335 N Main St, Milford, MI 48381

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

335 N Main St, Milford, MI 48381

Milford MI

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Smoke Street Barbeque

No reviews yet

Our smoke is no joke!

Palate of Milford

No reviews yet

Our Menu changes frequently. We source locally and pride ourselves on supporting all of the wonderful family farms we can! Please check our menu often!

Beyond Juicery + Eatery

No reviews yet

FRESH is our FOCUS
PEOLE are our PURPOSE

The Proving Grounds

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston