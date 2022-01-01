Corbin restaurants you'll love

Corbin's top cuisines

American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Steakhouses
Gastropubs
Must-try Corbin restaurants

The Depot on Main image

 

The Depot on Main

101 North Main Street, Corbin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
New Orleans Alfredo$10.99
same meat options as salads
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce$10.99
Depot Salad$6.99
More about The Depot on Main
The Wrigley image

 

The Wrigley

207 S Main St, Corbin

Avg 4.7 (1191 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Orange Chicken Sando$12.00
Fried Chicken Breast, Orange sauce, Scallions, Garlic Aioli
Americano Burger$10.00
Moonlight Farm beef, americano cheese, lettuce, applewood bacon, garlic aioli
Three Cheese Grilled Cheese$6.00
Cheddar, Provlone, American Cheese on Sour Dough
More about The Wrigley
The Caboose Sports Tavern image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

The Caboose Sports Tavern

107 North Main Street, Corbin

Avg 4.3 (67 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fish 'n Chips$10.99
Deep Fried Deviled Eggs$7.99
Classic Sliders With Fries$10.96
More about The Caboose Sports Tavern
Restaurant banner

 

Smokey Bears BBQ

1509 American Greeting Card Rd, Corbin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Smokey Bears BBQ
Restaurant banner

 

You and Me Coffee and Tea

300 South Main Street, Corbin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about You and Me Coffee and Tea
