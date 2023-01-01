Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bologna sandwiches in Corbin

Corbin restaurants
Corbin restaurants that serve bologna sandwiches

Smokey Bears BBQ - 1509 American Greeting Card Road

1509 American Greeting Card Road, Corbin

Fried Bologna Sandwich$8.29
Another classic around here! We slice up our own bologna and grill it up, slap it on some toasted bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, & cheese if you want it. It's a southern classic that's been around longer than any of us can remember.
Folktale Coffee & Bakehouse - 300 South Main Street

300 South Main Street, Corbin

Bologna Sandwich$0.00
