Fish and chips in
Corbin
/
Corbin
/
Fish And Chips
Corbin restaurants that serve fish and chips
The Wrigley
207 S Main St, Corbin
Avg 4.7
(1191 reviews)
Fish and Chips
$14.00
Beer Battered Cod, House Chips, Malt Vinegar Salt, House Tartar Sauce
More about The Wrigley
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
The Caboose Sports Tavern
107 North Main Street, Corbin
Avg 4.3
(67 reviews)
Fish 'n Chips
$10.99
More about The Caboose Sports Tavern
