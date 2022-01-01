Go
Toast

Corcoran's Grill & Pub

Order TAKE OUT or DELIVERY today.

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

1615 N Wells • $$

Avg 4.4 (1194 reviews)

Popular Items

Fish And Chips$20.00
Hand dipped beer battered cod, French fries, coleslaw, grilled lemon, malt vinegar, Old Bay tartar sauce
Wisconsin Cheese Curds$11.00
Wisconsin cheddar, marinara, herb ranch
Pub Burger$14.25
8oz Angus Beef, Turkey or Beyond patty. Lettuce, tomato, onion & house made pickles
Giant Soft German Pretzel$13.00
Beer cheese, grain mustard, German mustard
Corned Beef Sandwich$16.00
Thick cut, half pound, Guinness and cider brined, Swiss cheese, dark rye bread toasted
Quesadilla$14.00
Chicken or steak: Chihuahua cheese, veggies, salsa, sour cream
Old Town Chopped$16.00
Grilled chicken or smoked brisket, tomato, red onion, bacon, Gorgonzola cheese, avocado, egg, white beans, shaved radishes, roasted corn, poblano peppers
Chicken & Bacon Wrap$14.00
Avocado, tomato, romaine, balsamic vinaigrette
Buffalo Chicken Finger Wrap$14.00
Lettuce, tomato, herb ranch
Pub Chicken Wings 15$23.00
Bone-in or boneless: Sriracha BBQ, Korean sweet chili, buffalo, mango habanero, garlic parmesan or Guinness BBQ, bleu cheese or ranch dressing
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Sports
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1615 N Wells

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gallucci Pizzeria Napoletana

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Topo Gigio Ristorante

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

UpRoar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sushi Boutique

No reviews yet

Sushi BOUtique

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston