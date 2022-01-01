Cordially Invited
Come in and enjoy!
716 Broad st
Location
716 Broad st
Augusta GA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Craft & Vine
Augusta’s favorite spot for craft cocktails and small plates. Happy Hour twice each night!
Noble Jones
Come in and enjoy!
Tacocat / Pho-Ramen'L
An excitingly different Downtown spot!
The Southern Salad
FAST-FOOD CAN BE REAL FOOD
We’re Augusta, Georgia’s newest quick service restaurant, offering gourmet + custom bowls and smoothies from seasonal, farm-fresh, local ingredients. The Southern Salad is devoted to creating and promoting a lifestyle focused around sustainable, delicious food, hospitality, and community stewardship — bringing a fresh take on what is traditionally considered “fast-food”.