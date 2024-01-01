Cordwood - 9065 W Hwy 9
Open today 8:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
9065 W Hwy 9, Mount Carmel UT 84755
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Wild Thyme Cafe at Trees Ranch - 2501 Zion Park Boulevard
No Reviews
2501 Zion Park Boulevard Springdale, UT 84767
View restaurant
Bumbleberry Bakery - 897 Zion Park Blvd
No Reviews
897 Zion Park Blvd SPRINGDALE, UT 84767
View restaurant