Corfinio

285 Washington Street

Popular Items

To Go Bread$0.50
Cacio e Pepe$19.00
spaghetti, cracked black pepper, romano cheese
Margherita Pizza$15.00
san marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and basil
Sausage & Mushroom pizza$16.00
san marzano tomato sauce, sausage, mushrooms, chili flakes, black truffle pecorino, mozzarella
Chicken Parmesan$25.00
pan fried breaded chicken cutlet, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, spaghetti
Mediterranean$15.00
mixed greens, olives, tomatoes, artichokes, pine nuts, feta, basil vinaigrette
Norcina$23.00
rigatoni, sautéed berkshire italian sausage, parmesan cream sauce, cracked black pepper, white truffle oil
Cheese Pizza$15.00
san marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese
Caesar$14.00
chopped romaine lettuce, grated parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$14.00
romano cheese, salt, pepper, cherry pepper aioli
Location

North Easton MA

Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
2 Jerks Grille & BBQ

Papa Gino's

Hayashi

Home of sushi 🍣and rice bowls 🍛

La Cucina Ristorante Easton

Reminiscent of an evening in Italy, La Cucina Ristorante is a dining experience not easily forgotten. Some of our signature dishes include the Zuppa de Pesce, which consists of half a lobster, little neck clams, mussels, scallops, shrimp and scrod and the Chicken Napoleon, which is a layered dish of sauteed chicken breast, breaded eggplant, vine-ripened tomatoes, and provolone cheese topped off with fresh buffalo mozzarella. We have a fine selection for any diner, whether that be tender steaks, or hearty vegetarian and vegan options. If you can't be swayed by our extensive wine list or large draft beer selection, some of our signature cocktails include our famous espresso martini, and our X rated martini among many more. We have outdoor seating available and also two lovely function rooms fit for any occasion. Whether you'd like a table by the fireplace in our fine dining room or a seat in the lounge near our 98 inch 8K TV, we have the dining experience you're looking for. Mangia!

