Cori Trattoria Pastificio

A Genuine Italian Trattoria, located in the Heart of North Park San Diego.

2977 Upas Street

Popular Items

Polpette al Sugo$12.50
Classic Nonna's Style, beef and veal meat balls, braised in tomato sauce
BIGOLI Cacio e Pepe e Caviale$28.00
Ancient Grain Senatore Cappelli Bigoli, Pecorino Romano, Pipli Black Pepper, Caviar
PAPPARDELLE al Sugo di Salsiccia$21.00
Local Eggs Pappardelle, Fennel Pork Sausage, Tomatoes, Pecorino Romano, Orange Zest
Cannolo$8.00
Menfi's Traditional, crispy shells, filled with creamy ricotta, pistachio, candy oranges, served with prickly pear coulis
PARMIGIANA di Melanzane$21.00
Traditional Sicilian style Eggplant Parmesan, mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil, and Parmigiano
LASAGNA Funghi e Stracchino$23.00
Buckwheat pasta, Chef’s Mushroom selction, Stracchino Cheese, Grana Padano, Bechamel, Chive, Truffle oil
Insalata Romana e Erbette$13.50
Local Romain Lettuce, Radicchio, Arugula, Fennel Bulb, Arugula, Herbs, Grana Padano, Colatura Di Alici Dressing, White Anchovies
Arancini Funghi e Gorgonzola$14.50
Sicilian style crispy fried rice balls, cremini mushrooms, Gorgonzola cheese, truffle oil
AGNOLOTTI Fave Midollo$26.00
Agnolotti Filled With Ricotta, Sautéed with Fava Beans, Peas, Foraged Wild Fennel, Pea Tendrils, Angus Beef Bone Marrow
Kid's Pappardelle
Location

San Diego CA

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
