Coriander Kitchen and Farm

Farm fresh food, canalside views! A gratuity of 20% will be added to any unclosed checks.

14601 Riverside Blvd.

Popular Items

Romaine and Kale Caesar$13.50
Farm kale and crunchy romaine Caesar dressing, shaved Michigan carrot, red onion, farm radish, marinated chickpeas and hard boiled egg. Served with kettle chips.
Fish Sandwich$16.00
4 oz. of beer battered whitefish, with tangy Michigan cabbage and jalapeno slaw + preserved lemon tartar, on a grilled bun. Served with kettle chips.
Beet & Turkey Melt$14.50
Local pastured roast turkey breast, melted cheddar, roasted beets, Topors dill pickles, local romaine, farm cilantro-date drizzle, mayo, on Avalon bread.
Great Lakes Fish Dip$11.00
A mix of smoked white fish and lake trout from Detroit's own Ma Cohen's (best smoked fish in town my friends-find them at Eastern Market on Saturdays!). Hand picked and mixed in house with herbs and pickles. *contains cream cheese and mayo
Veggie Chili$5.50
Michigan black and kidney beans, slow cooked with garlic and tomatoes, topped with cilantro and white onion.
Kettle Chips$3.00
Grass Fed Third Pounder with Cheese$13.75
5.5 oz. of grass fed and dry aged beef char-grilled cheeseburger, with onion, pickle, lettuce and sauce. All burgers are served medium.
Wild Mushroom and Fennel Salad$16.00
Wild local mushrooms tossed with miso white beans, orange pickled fennel, fried chickpeas, and ginger dressing. Served on local spicy greens.
Location

Detroit MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
