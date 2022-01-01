Cork 49 Wine Bar - 142 Mill Street
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location
142 Mill Street, Grass Valley CA 95945
Gallery
