Cork & Crust Italian Mediterranean Kitchen

Welcome to Cork and Crust Italian Mediterranean Kitchen-- your home away from home. We are a family-owned and operated restaurant specializing in eclectic Italian and Mediterranean cuisine. Our goal is to provide you with exceptional service while you enjoy a little taste of home. Come and be part of our family!

90 LaRoche Avenue

Popular Items

The Classics (Chicken)$18.95
Cheese Pizza
Meatball Trio$11.95
Chicken Roma$23.95
Chicken Amalfi$21.95
Margherita Classico Pizza
Fig di Sicilia Pizza
Rigatoni Vodka$15.95
Rigatoni Bolognese$20.95
Caesar Salad$11.95
Location

90 LaRoche Avenue

Harrington Pk NJ

Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
