Go
Banner pic

Cork & Knife Escondido

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

515 W. 13th Ave.

Escondido, CA 92025

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

515 W. 13th Ave., Escondido CA 92025

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

DiCicco's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria

No reviews yet

At DiCicco’s we’ve been celebrating tradition since 1956! We’re cooking up homestyle Italian dishes just the way mama used to make them, in our traditionally styled ristorante.
You don’t need to be a big spender to enjoy quality Italian food. From Sicily to Napoli, DiCicco's showcases the best flavors from the Old Country, at prices which won’t break the bank.

Grand Pizzeria/Grand Comedy Club

No reviews yet

Located in downtown Escondido, this venue is quite lovely. The front of the place is a pizza shop where fresh pizzas are made daily during the week. The weekend brings on a whole new aura of excitement as with it begins the opening of the comedy club. There is a 2 item minimum purchase requirement per person once inside the showroom but this is typical of most all comedy venues. Come enjoy a night of endless laughs and leave your stressors behind. You wont regret it!

Barrel Republic Escondido

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hunsaker's

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Cork & Knife Escondido

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston