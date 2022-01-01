Cork & Knife Escondido
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
515 W. 13th Ave.
Escondido, CA 92025
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
515 W. 13th Ave., Escondido CA 92025
Nearby restaurants
DiCicco's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
At DiCicco’s we’ve been celebrating tradition since 1956! We’re cooking up homestyle Italian dishes just the way mama used to make them, in our traditionally styled ristorante.
You don’t need to be a big spender to enjoy quality Italian food. From Sicily to Napoli, DiCicco's showcases the best flavors from the Old Country, at prices which won’t break the bank.
Grand Pizzeria/Grand Comedy Club
Located in downtown Escondido, this venue is quite lovely. The front of the place is a pizza shop where fresh pizzas are made daily during the week. The weekend brings on a whole new aura of excitement as with it begins the opening of the comedy club. There is a 2 item minimum purchase requirement per person once inside the showroom but this is typical of most all comedy venues. Come enjoy a night of endless laughs and leave your stressors behind. You wont regret it!
Barrel Republic Escondido
Come in and enjoy!
Hunsaker's
Come on in and enjoy!