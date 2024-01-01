Cork Market at Moscow - 539 Moscow Road
Open today 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Location
539 Moscow Road, Moscow VT 05672
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Idletyme Brewing Company - 1859 Mountain Rd
No Reviews
1859 Mountain Rd Stowe, VT 05672
View restaurant
Harrisons Restaurant - 25 Main Street, Stowe Village
No Reviews
25 Main Street Stowe, VT 05672
View restaurant
Cork Restaurant & Natural Wine Shop - Stowe, Vermont
No Reviews
35 School Street Stowe, VT 05672
View restaurant