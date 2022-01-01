Go
Cork N' Keg Grill

4 Essex Drive

8 PC Wings$13.99
(8 PC) Jumbo Bone-In Chicken Wings / Celery & Carrot / Parmesan Ranch
Bacon Mac Burger$14.99
House Mayo / (2) Smashed Burger Patties / Fried Mac Pattty / Smoked Cheddar / Bacon / Triple Bun / Fries
Fried Chicken Wrap$12.99
Fried Chicken Tenders / Your Choice of Buffalo or Honey Chipotle Sauce / Ranch / Romaine / Tomato / Fries
Fried Chicken Tender Dinner$15.99
Celery & Carrots / Honey Mustard / Fries
BBQ Pork Nachos$14.99
Smoky Maple Dusted Corn Chips / Cheese / Tomato / Onion / Sweet Hots / Sour Cream Drizzle / Salsa
Pub Burger$12.99
House Mayo / (2) Smashed Burger Patties / Triple Bun / Fries / Flag
(Lettuce / Tomato / Pickle / Red Onion)
Add Cheese +1 (American / Swiss / Smoked Cheddar / Blue Cheese Crumbles) OR Specialty Topping +1 (North Country Bcaon)
Side Parmesan Ranch$0.50
Chicken & Smoky Maple Fries$17.99
Fried Chicken Tenders Tossed in Maple Whiskey Glaze / Smoky Maple Fries / Maple Syrup
Smokehouse Burger$14.99
(2) Smashed Burger Patties / Smoked Cheddar / Bacon / BBQ Sauce / Onion Ring / Triple Bun / Ranch / Fries
Steak & Cheese Pubrolls$12.99
Shaved Steak / Cheese / CK Sauce
4 Essex Drive

Raymond NH

Sunday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
