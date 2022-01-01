Go
  • Cork Restaurant & Natural Wine Shop

Cork Restaurant & Natural Wine Shop

Fresh, eclectic American fare highlighting local producers and featuring natural wines.

35 School Street

Popular Items

Zeppoles$8.00
italian ricotta doughnuts with raspberry sabayon
Herb Roasted Chicken$28.00
maitake, carrot, baby leek, bulgur, green garlic soubise
Pork Belly$13.00
marinated cucumber, radish, crushed peanuts, cilantro, scallion, gochujang aioli
Baby Lettuce Salad$13.00
blue cheese, bacon, pickled grapes, red onion, walnuts, maple dijon vinaigrette
Grilled Salmon$21.00
Oyster mushroom, kale, roasted peppers, quinoa, tarragon sauce
Bread & Butter$8.00
seeded focaccia, cultured butter
Burger$16.00
smoke cheddar, pork belly, house made mustard, pickled red onion, arugula, brioche bun*
Ricotta Gnocchi$20.00
root vegetables, butternut squash, Fiddlehead Tomme, brown butter, herb crumb
Dirty Potatoes$9.00
porcini & spice mix, green aioli
Grilled Salmon$32.00
fingerling potato, parsnip, bok choy, pearl onion, red curry sauce
Location

35 School Street

Stowe VT

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
